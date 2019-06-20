No ABQ Ride bus service on Fourth of July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In observance of Independence Day, ABQ Ride will not be offering fixed route bus service or Sun Van service on Thursday, July 4. There will also be no Commuter Service or Rail Runner Express Bus service.
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express will run a Sunday schedule on that day and assistance will be available for Sun Van reservations. However, Customer Service windows will not be open at the Alvarado Transportation Center on First and Central SW.
Normal service will resume on Friday, July 5.