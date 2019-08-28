NMSU researcher tests mosquito repellents’ effectiveness

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A researcher from New Mexico State University has discovered many products that claim to repel mosquitos, don’t.

Immo Hansen has been studying mosquitos for more than 10 years. Recently, he’s been putting repellents to the test both store-bought and natural.

“We use the standard ones like Deet and Picaridin, and compare this with what is advertised as ‘natural’ mosquito repellent… And we found that many of these products that were sold as mosquito repellants did not repel mosquitos,” Hansen said.

Hansen says the best repellents contain Deet, but plant-based repellants also show promise including garlic or cinnamon oil. Research also shows it takes less than a tablespoon of water to create a good breeding environment for mosquitos.