NMSU farm in Los Lunas to host Field Day

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State University’s experimental farm in Los Lunas is helping drive agriculture into the future.

At the farm, researchers are working to improve sustainable farming. Right now, they’re working to make the wine industry more efficient by raising grapes with less water.

You can see some of their work first hand during a field day as well as a free lunch served at noon. The 2019 Field Day will be held August 15, 2019 at 1036 Miller Rd. in Los Lunas, New Mexico.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with field tours beginning at 9 a.m. Click here for more information.