NMSP strives to make the community stronger together during 3-day event

New Mexico State Police are working to educate students about the dangers of alcohol and drugs and will be holding a three-day community event in Española.

During day one of the event on Thursday, October 24, NMSP will be at Carlos Vigil Middle School to speak with students about drugs and alcohol awareness.

On Friday, October 25, the public is invited to attend a cookout that will be held at Walmart from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with will be followed by a community forum at Carlos Vigil Middle School.

During the final day on October 26, the public will be able to learn about the responsibilities of NMSP officers, learn self-defense techniques, and actively engage in real-life situations such as active shooter scenarios.