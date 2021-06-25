NMSP searching for missing man believed to be going to Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are looking for a man believed to be on his way to Mexico. They issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 75-year-old Guillermo E. Blanco-Miranda.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 260 lbs. with brown eyes and gray hair, and has a scar under his left eye. He wears a watch and reading glasses. Officials say he was last seen in Albuquerque on the night of Feb. 21, 2020, wearing a green jacket.

NMSP believes he was on his way to Casa Verde, Mexico. Anyone with any information is asked to call the New Mexico State Police in Albuquerque at (505) 841-9256 or dial 911.