NMSP release citation numbers in 30-day blitz

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In January State Police sent 10 of its officers and two sergeants to boost patrols along Interstate 40 and Interstate 25 in Albuquerque.

“Albuquerque Police Department reached out to the New Mexico State Police asking for our assistance. We collaborated with the Albuquerque Police Department, so they could focus on calls for service,” said Mark Soriano.

They called it “Operation Murphy” and it lasted a total of 30 days. Normally State Police has between two and three officers on the interstates in the city, every day.

Now, more than a month after the operation ended, the numbers are in. in the 30 days, on the stretch of I-40 between Coors and Tramway, and I-25 between Rio Bravo and Tramway, State Police gave out 369 citations.

That’s more than double the 113, they gave out in the same time frame, along the same stretch, last year. “It was a very successful operation, we did get a ton of calls, complements from the motoring public,” said Soriano.

On top of that, the officers responded to 124 crashes and they partnered with NMDOT to respond to the scenes as quickly as possible. “Traffic safety is our main concern and this operation, the goal of this operation was to assure that motorists had a safe and enjoyable commute,” Soriano said.

Those 12 officers have since gone back to their normal patrols, but part of the operation was also to see if APD needed more help long term. State Police said they are continuing communication with the city, and says it is possible you could see more of their officers out on the interstates.

Now because those officers all work in the Albuquerque District, there will be no issue with them getting to court for the citations.