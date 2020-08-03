NMSP issues Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory for Albuquerque teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have issued a Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory for 15-year-old Analyse Pisco. NMSP reports Pisco was reported missing around 2 a.m. on August 3, 2020.

Police say she ran away from a CYFD facility located on 4501 Indian School Road in Albuquerque. Pisco is described as being five-feet, three-inches tall, weighs 100-pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a red t-shirt, gray tights, colorful socks, and black tennis shoes. NMSP says it is unknown where she might be going. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Analyse Pisco, you are asked to call New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 ext. 1 or to dial 911.