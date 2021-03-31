NMSP issue 110 citations for street racing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they busted several people at a street racing event over the weekend. NMSP says on Saturday their helicopter spotted more than 100 vehicles and spectators near Office Boulevard and Singer Boulevard. NMSP says the Albuquerque Police Department issued 40 more tickets.

“Street racing is a concerning issue in our city, and the results of this operation, show just how significant the problem is,” said APD Chief Harold Medina in a news release. “I’m grateful for our working partnership with NMSP and I hope that our continued joint presence, will make drivers think twice about racing on Albuquerque streets.”

NMSP also says this is the second time they’ve busted street racers this month. On March 7, NMSP issued 90 tickets at a street racing event near Washington and Alameda. “Drag racing and illegal street racing have no place on the same streets used by our families here in New Mexico,” said Robert Thornton in the news release, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. “Working with our local law enforcement partners to keep New Mexico citizens safe on the roadways is a top priority for my agency.”

NMSP says not only is it illegal to race motor vehicles on public roads, but that it’s also illegal to be a spectator at an illegal street racing event.