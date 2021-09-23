NMSP investigating suspicious package left at their office

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police reported a suspicious package left at the front entrance of their office on Carlisle Blvd. It is closed from Menaul to Prospect.

They are currently investigating and asks the public to avoid the area. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide details on this as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES