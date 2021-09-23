NMSP investigating suspicious package left at their office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police reported a suspicious package left at the front entrance of their office on Carlisle Blvd. It is closed from Menaul to Prospect.
They are currently investigating and asks the public to avoid the area. This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide details on this as they become available.
