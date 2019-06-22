NMSP investigate after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating after a victim was fatally hit by a vehicle in northwest Albuquerque Wednesday.

The incident which occurred on June 19, around 11:53 p.m. happened at the intersection of General Stillwell Street and Central. Authorities say that a 1999 GMC pickup truck was headed west on Central near General Stillwell when it struck a female pedestrian who was in the street.

The woman, identified as 27-year-old Josephia Pino of Albuquerque, was pronounced dead at UNM Hospital. The unnamed driver was not injured in the incident.

NMSP say that the driver didn’t appear to be under the influence of alcohol and is not facing charges at this time.