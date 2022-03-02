SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Police Officer and an uninvolved civilian died in a crash Wednesday on I-25 near Santa Fe. According to a news release, the crash involved at least four vehicles; two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle, and an uninvolved vehicle.

Santa Fe Police Department says that around 11:06 a.m., a kidnapping in progress was reported to the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center at the Rancho Vizcaya Apartments. The man armed with a knife took a vehicle that was occupied by a woman.

Around 11:14 am.m SFPD located the vehicle near Sawmill Road and St. Francis Drive. Officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the suspect fled the area in the vehicle. The suspect traveled onto I-25 at St. Francis Drive and headed northbound in the southbound lanes.

The crash occurred at mile marker 286 in the northbound lane of I-25. A Santa Fe Police Officer and uninvolved motorist died in the crash. At this time the names of the victims have not been released.

The woman who was kidnapped was able to flee the vehicle and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The police are still looking for the suspect. Residents in the area are asked to stay in their homes.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Old Las Vegas highway. No other information has been released at this time.