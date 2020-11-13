NMSP fundraising for fellow officer facing spinal cord surgery after brain aneurysm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a New Mexico State Police officer is facing another hardship. One year after a devastating brain aneurysm, he now has a spinal cord injury as a result and needs surgery that doesn’t come cheap.

Following a long sting in the ICU, NMSP Officer Johnny Armijo went back to work earlier this year when he noticed he started losing feeling in his legs and feet, eventually having trouble walking. Doctors say it was because of a severe spinal cord injury related to fluid leaking from the brain aneurysm. He now needs to travel to Denver for critical surgery.

“His feet were tingling, just loss of sensation. It’s progressively gotten worse and we’ve seen several doctors here that haven’t really had any answers for us,” said Fedelina Armijo, Johnny’s wife. “We’re going to have to travel to Denver to Craig Hospital for him to get the surgery that he needs. If he doesn’t have the surgery, he’s at risk of becoming a paraplegic, so he right now can barely walk. There’s times he can barely walk, even with a cane. We’re hoping that the surgery will be successful but to them of course, success means him not getting worse and staying where he’s at.”

Last fall, Officer Armijo spent weeks in the ICU after he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and it was a long road to getting back into uniform. Since his newest diagnosis, he’s off of patrol again and is working from home. While his family is glad to have him safe and working, for now, they worry about the future.

“Luckily, the department is working with him and he’s working from home, so he has a desk job, but we don’t know how long they’re going to accommodate this for him. It wasn’t a job-related injury so we’re still kind of up in the air with that. We don’t know where we’re going to go from here,” said Armijo. “We relied a lot on the overtime he was getting while he was able to work so we’ve had to adjust.”

They’re set to head to Denver for treatment in January. With travel and the treatment, the family expects the cost to run thousands of dollars. In the meantime, the New Mexico State Police Association is setting up a GoFundMe to help with the costly medical and travel expenses. The Association just canceled this weekend’s fundraising drive-thru because of the spike in COVID cases but still plans to sell t-shirts to raise funds.

