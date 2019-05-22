Albuquerque-Metro

Officer-involved shooting suspect arrested after standoff in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico State Police have arrested the man they say was involved in a police shooting at a home in northwest Albuquerque.

Daniel Franco was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. after barricading himself inside a home near Sixth Street and Mountain. Franco surrendered peacefully.

Franco is accused of leading State Police on a chase near Lomas and Washington last Thursday. After a failed pit maneuver, an officer fired a shot at Franco. The officer later crashed into another car and Franco got away. 

Franco is facing multiple charges including aggravated fleeing and intent to commit a violent felony. Police say Franco also got into a fight with a man walking by his house and shot him in the leg two days before the police shooting.

 

 

 

