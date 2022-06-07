ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Clovis man suspected of DWI. David Marquez, 41, hit an NMSP vehicle after a high-speed chase on I-25 in Albuquerque on June 5. Police also arrested the passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Gabriella Ramos.

The chase ended with Marquez crashing into a ditch. Marquez and Ramos were both transported to an hospital where they were treated and released. Once Marquez was arrested, officers saw him wearing a shoulder holster magazine containing a loaded magazine with seventeen 9mm rounds. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers also located a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

Marquez is charged with aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, aggravated assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, driving while under the influence, evading an officer, speeding, driving without a license, and using a plate or registration number on another vehicle. Ramos was charged with Resisting, Evading, and Obstructing an Officer. She was also booked into the Albuquerque Metropolitan Detention Center.