NMPBS and NDI New Mexico presents ‘VASTNESS’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico PBS (NMPBS) and the National Dance Institute of New Mexico (NDI New Mexico) is proud to present VASTNESS, A Socially Distanced Dane Film for a Global Pandemic. This short film is created for, and with, more than 50 advanced student dancers from Albuquerque and Santa Fe, with original music, script, and choreography by NDI New Mexico staff and students. NDI New Mexico Executive Director Russell Baker discusses how it was made and what its purpose is.

VASTNESS is online on both NMPBS’s YouTube page and Facebook page. On April 17, the award-winning NMPBS series COLORS! will present a behind-the-scenes look at the film featuring clips and interviews at 4 PM on Channel 5.1.