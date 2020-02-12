NMPBS and Albuquerque Museum present Sesame Street 50th anniversary celebration

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 04, 2010 Temporary sign renaming of the corner of 31st Street and Eighth Avenue to “Sesame Street” outside Madison Square Garden in New York. – Generations of children around the world have grown up learning their ABCs and 123s from the lovable muppets on “Sesame Street,” and as the pioneering television program turns 50, it’s as popular as ever. It’s also about to earn one of America’s top cultural awards, to go along with a pile of nearly 200 Emmys — at a gala in Washington on Sunday, it will be the first TV show to earn the Kennedy Center Honors. (Photo by STAN HONDA / AFP) (Photo by STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico PBS is hosting a sold-out celebration of 50 years of “Sesame Street”. The event at the Albuquerque Museum is free but people were asked to sign up because space is limited.

There will opportunities to take selfies with Cookie Monster, interactive kids’ activities, and snacks. The festivities start Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Currently, the museum is hosting the popular Jim Henson exhibit. Henson and his puppets helped to bring Sesame Street to life. Since it opened on November 30, the exhibit has brought in nearly 39,000 visitors.