NMPBS and Albuquerque Museum present Sesame Street 50th anniversary celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico PBS is hosting a sold-out celebration of 50 years of “Sesame Street”. The event at the Albuquerque Museum is free but people were asked to sign up because space is limited.
There will opportunities to take selfies with Cookie Monster, interactive kids’ activities, and snacks. The festivities start Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Currently, the museum is hosting the popular Jim Henson exhibit. Henson and his puppets helped to bring Sesame Street to life. Since it opened on November 30, the exhibit has brought in nearly 39,000 visitors.