SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public meetings have been announced to discuss proposed rules related to clean cars and trucks in Albuquerque. The meetings will be facilitated by New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) staff.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be on hand to provide perspective on how the rules will affect transportation. There will be three public meetings:

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19 at the Community Room in the Santa Fe Public Library’s Southside Brance at 6599 Jaguar Dr. in Santa Fe.

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4 remotely.

4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 16, in the Community Meeting Room at the International District Library at 7601 Central Ave NE in Albuquerque.

Written public comments can be submitted by the public online as well.

According to an NMED press release, the proposed Advanced Clean Cars rule directs car manufacturers to deliver an increased number of zero-emission light-duty cars and trucks to the state beginning with model year 2027. This will ensure that over 80% of new cars and trucks delivered to New Mexico will be electric by 2032. The Advanced Clean Trucks rule would guarantee that 40 to 75% of new medium and heavy-duty trucks delivered are zero-emission vehicles by 2035.