NMDOT wants residents to ‘Take a Ride on Us’ for St. Patrick’s Day festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In its commitment to end DWI in the state, the New Mexico Department of Transportation in partnership with Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations and Uber want residents are offering a special promotion for St. Patrick’s Day.

An Uber credit for up to $10 will be offered for those in the Bernalillo County area starting at noon on Friday, March 13 through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18. This offer will be available to 900 Uber rides for users who use the code “GREEN2020”.

The code will be available to download beginning on Thursday, March 12 at 12 p.m. Tips are not included in this offer and refunds are nor provided for rides under $10.

