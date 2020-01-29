NMDOT wants residents to ‘Take a Ride on Us’ after the Big Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering residents of the Bernalillo County metro area a safe ride home this weekend for the Super Bowl. In partnership with Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio station and Uber, the “Take a Ride on Us” program returns to offer an Uber credit for one ride up to $10 in the Bernalillo County metro area.

The offer is available starting Sunday, February 2 through Monday, February 3 at 3 a.m. Up to 400 Uber rides will be available for those who use the code SUPER2020.

The code will be available to download starting at noon on Thursday, January 30. Tips are not included in the offer and refunds are not provided for trips that are less than $10.