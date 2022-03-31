ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is looking for public input on its plan to replace the bridge on Rio Bravo across the the Rio Grande.
Officials say the structures are nearing the end of their design life. They say there is also a need to increase the number of travel lanes along Rio Bravo between Isleta Blvd and Second Street. The public meeting is being held online at 6:00 p.m. on April 13.