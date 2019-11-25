NMDOT tells commuters to ‘Take a Ride on Us’ during Thanksgiving holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking residents to stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday and to prevent DWI by offering Uber credits to commuters.

NMDOT, in partnership with the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Cumulus radio stations and Uber will be offering 2,000 Uber rides for the Thanksgiving “Take a Ride on Us” program. A single Uber credit of up to $10 will be offered in the Bernalillo County metro area starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27 through Monday, December 2 at 3 a.m.

Under the Uber app, enter the code ABQTURKEY19 to redeem. Tips are not included in the offer and refunds are not provided for trips that are under $10.