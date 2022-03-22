ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has put its older equipment up for auction. The online auction runs until Friday at noon and includes more than 400 retired construction vehicles like dump trucks, snowplows, and tractors.

To place a bid, you must register at the Route 66 Auction website. Officials say the auction gives small municipalities, contractors, and other construction operations outside Albuquerque a chance to secure much-needed equipment.