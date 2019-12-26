NMDOT reminds drone owners of the rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – New Mexico’s Department of Transportation has issued a warning to the public regarding the hazards that drones could cause when people aren’t careful.

Officials say if you’re operating a drone as a hobbyist, you do not need to be licensed, but there are rules required by the FAA. Those requirements include flying below 400 feet, keeping the drone in sight at all times, and never flying around or above airports.

“So above you, even though it may be clear sky, that’s where planes operate and we know they come in all the time with commercial airplanes, or small airplanes, and we don’t want them to interfere because the pilots can’t see those drones and having a collision could be catastrophic,” said William Fitzpatrick of the State Aviation Safety and Education Department.

Officials say you’ll also need to register your new drone with the FAA.