NMDOT reminds Albuquerque residents to ‘Take a Ride on Us’ during the holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In an effort to end DWI, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering 2,000 rides during the Christmas holiday as part of its “Take a Ride on Us” program.

NMDOT is partnering with the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, Cumulus radio stations and Uber to offer Uber credits of up to $10 starting on Saturday, December 21 through Thursday, December 26 at noon. Uber riders can enter the code ABQMERRY19 which will be available to download starting on Friday, December 20 at noon.

Tips are not included in the offer and refunds will not be provided for Uber trips under $10.