NMDOT releases new ad to combat drunk driving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state unveiled its latest campaign to curb drunk driving, focusing on the way dangerous habitats can be passed down from parents to kids.

“How do you get to the root of the problem, and that’s something that kind of the way you were brought up, the cultural things here in New Mexico,” Michael Sandoval, New Mexico Department of Transportation Secretary, said.

NMDOT released the ad to kick off the annual law enforcement push known as the 100 Days and Nights of Summer.

Officials say while last year’s alcohol-related traffic deaths were down 23 percent from the year before, there’s still a lot of work to do. They hope the “Like father, like son,” campaign reminds people they can break the cycle of drinking and driving.