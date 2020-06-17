NMDOT offers ‘Take a Ride on Us’ as restaurants, breweries begin to re-open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering residents of the Bernalillo County metro area a safe ride home as the state slowly begins to reopen.

According to a news release, as restaurants and breweries re-open, the transportation department and its partners are renewing its Take a Ride on Us program. The program offers an Uber credit for one ride up to $10 in the Bernalillo County metro area.

The offer is available starting Thursday, June 18 through Tuesday, June 30. Up to 3,000 Uber rides will be available for those who use the code SUMMER2020.

All riders are required to wear masks.