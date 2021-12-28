NMDOT offers free Uber rides for New Year’s Eve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation, in collaboration with several partners, is again offering the “Take a Ride on Us” program to curb drunk driving this New Year’s Eve. The program offers 2,000 participants an Uber credit of up to $15, two rides per person starting noon on Wednesday, Dec. 29 through midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
To access the credit, enter the code NYE21 through the Uber app. According to a news release from NMDOT, the code is available to download starting on Monday, Dec. 27.
Tips are not included and refunds are not provided for trips that cost less than the $15 credit. Additionally, the code is not valid for use with Uber Eats.
NMDOT reports since Christmas 2018, this public-private partnership has provided close to 24,000 safe rides to residents living in the Albuquerque metro area.