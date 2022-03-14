ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to promote a safe ride home program to combat drunk driving in New Mexico. Since 2018 NMDOT has provided 26,000 safe rides home by supporting the “Take a Ride on Us” program for people living in the Bernalillo County Metro area.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: New Mexico PED updates mask, testing policies
- National: CBP: $676K of marijuana seized within 24 hours
- Crime: Albuquerque neighborhood struggles with vandal
- Trending: Best school districts in New Mexico
This Saint Patrick’s Day, the program is offering 1,000 people living in and around Albuquerque an Uber credit of up to $15 and two rides per person. This program will be available beginning at noon Thursday, March 17 through 3 a.m. Sunday, March 20.
Participants can access the credit through the Uber app using the code: GREEN22. The code is available for download on Monday, March 14. Tips are not included, and refunds are not provided for trips that cost less than $15. The code is also not valid for use with Uber Eats.