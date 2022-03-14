ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is partnering with Uber to promote a safe ride home program to combat drunk driving in New Mexico. Since 2018 NMDOT has provided 26,000 safe rides home by supporting the “Take a Ride on Us” program for people living in the Bernalillo County Metro area.

This Saint Patrick’s Day, the program is offering 1,000 people living in and around Albuquerque an Uber credit of up to $15 and two rides per person. This program will be available beginning at noon Thursday, March 17 through 3 a.m. Sunday, March 20.

Participants can access the credit through the Uber app using the code: GREEN22. The code is available for download on Monday, March 14. Tips are not included, and refunds are not provided for trips that cost less than $15. The code is also not valid for use with Uber Eats.