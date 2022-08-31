ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is once again offering safe ride incentives for the Labor Day weekend. The “Take A Ride On Us” program will once again be in effect starting noon Friday, September 2 until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 6.

An NMDOT press release says the program will offer 1,000 participants living in and around Albuquerque an Uber credit of up to $10 for two rides per person when they use the code LABOR22. The program does not include tips and refunds will not be available for trips costing less than $10.

NMDOT has been partnering with Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque, Cumulus Radio, and Uber on the program since 2018.