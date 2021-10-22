NMDOT offering free Uber rides over Halloween weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last time the University of New Mexico football team played a game in Laramie, Wyoming, it was the first win for Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. The Lobos will return to Laramie Saturday hobbling from a five-game losing streak and hoping for results like last season.

The Lobos defense made a game-saving play in the 17-16 victory last season while freshman quarterback Isaiah Chavez did enough on his side of the ball to help the Lobos win. Chavez, who was the fifth-string quarterback, was pressed into action because of injuries at the position. It could be the same story this time around. Lobos starting quarterback Terry Wilson did not play last week due to a dislocated nonthrowing elbow. Wilson suffered the injury two weeks ago against San Diego State.