NMDOT offering free Uber rides over Halloween weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those adults planning to party on Halloween, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering free Uber rides in Bernalillo County starting next Friday, Oct. 29 through 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.
The program offers 1,000 people an Uber credit of $10 for ten rides by using the code HALLOW2021. Tips are not included and refunds will not be provided for trips that cost less than $10.