NMDOT offering free rides Memorial Day Weekend through Uber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering a free ride for people living in the Bernalillo County metro area Memorial Day Weekend. In a news release Friday, the NMDOT said it’s partnering with Bernalillo County, the city of Albuquerque, Cumulus radio stations, and Uber to support the “Take a Ride on Us” program designed to combat drunk driving.

The program offers 2,000 participants an Uber credit of up to $10, two rides per person beginning noon Friday, May 28 through 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 1. Participants will access the credit through the Uber app using the code: MEMORIAL2021.

Tips are not included, and refunds are not provided for trips costing less than the $10 credit. The code is also not valid for use with Uber Eats.