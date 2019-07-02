NMDOT looking for solutions to ease Big I congestion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a problem for a long time. Now, the Department of Transportation is brainstorming ways to clear up the congestion around the Big I.

DOT officials say they hope new signs and pavement markings will catch drivers’ attention. Albuquerque drivers say it’s a confusing part of their morning commute.

“Merging from I-40 to I-25 and getting across and on is a challenge. There’s a lot of accidents there, and I think it’d be great if they did something about the congestion,” says Gabriel Amador.

The Department of Transportation says it’s trying to clear it up, starting with new signs on the road that were installed in May.

“We don’t blame the public. If there is a problem on the roads we’re certainly going to take care of it,” NMDOT Spokesperson Marisa Maez. “We try to do our best to inform the drivers before they get to that point to try to get into that lane as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson with the DOT says they want to give drivers more notice about where each lane on the Big I will take you. Crews just added three new I-25 shields to I-40 westbound approaching the Big I. Officials say that helps to calm traffic and guide motorists into the correct lane before its too late.

“We have the signage that shows southbound I-25 and signage that shows northbound I-25. The only thing we don’t have is the pavement markers that indicate this just takes you westbound,” Maez says.

However, it is something they are considering. Drivers say having a little extra help on the road couldn’t hurt.

“Merging across the lanes when there’s other cars trying to merge the other direction, that’s just a lot of cross traffic. That’s tough. It definitely happens a lot. There a lot of wrecks there—we all know that. I think it would be really good if they could do something about that,” Amador said.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the area before they add anything new. They say too many signs will be distracting for drivers. Right now, there’s no timetable for the potential changes.