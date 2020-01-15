NMDOT to issue 3-week closure of eastbound lanes at Rio Bravo Bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Monday, January 27, the eastbound lanes of the Rio Bravo Bridge will be completely closed from Isleta Boulevard to Poco Loco Drive for three weeks for bridge repair.

The closure will be from NM 314 Isleta Boulevard to the end of the bridge eastbound across the Rio Grande. (courtesy NMDOT)

The New Mexico Department of Transportation made the announced on Wednesday, stating that a pier under the bridge is in need of repair and that due to safety and weight capacity issues, a temporary fix required drivers to use one eastbound lane. The department says that engineers have been working under the bridge and assessing the pier and designing a construction plan to replace the temporary fix.

In a news release, NMDOT and Senator Michael Padilla state they recognize the inconvenience the work has caused to commuters and those in the South Valley.

NMDOT reports that three weeks is needed to repair the bridge in order to ensure the project is completed correctly. Drivers are encouraged to use designated detours and alternate routes and delays are expected.

Detour 1: South on Isleta to I-25

(courtesy NMDOT)

Detour 2: North on Isleta to Arenal to Bridge which becomes Avenida Cesar Chavez to I-25

(courtesy NMDOT)

Detour 3: North on Coors to I-40