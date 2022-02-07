ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering residents of the Bernalillo County metro area a safe ride home on Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day. The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign is offering 1,000 Uber rides for Super Bowl and 1,000 rides for Valentine’s Day.
Participants have to type in the Uber code: LOVE22 or SUPER22 to get the discount. The codes will provide two riders per person and credit up to $15.
Both programs begin Friday, Feb. 11 at noon. The Super Bowl credit ends at midnight on Sunday, Feb 13. The Valentine’s Day credit runs until midnight on Monday, Feb. 14.
The codes are also available for download Monday, Feb. 7.