ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the southbound I-25 off-ramp onto Broadway Boulevard will soon be temporarily closed.

The closure begins at 8 p.m. Thursday night and will reopen Friday morning at 5 a.m. Officials say they will be re-striping the area.

NMDOT says to expect delays and drivers are encouraged to use the designated detour and alternate routes.