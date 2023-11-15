ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation held their s-curve meeting Wednesday getting public comments about a problematic stretch of I-25. The DOT launched a study on the s-curve between Cesar Chavez and Lomas which is an area that sees crashes and backups because of its high speeds and tight layout.

“The S-Curve is a really important facility in the Albuquerque area, it has been experiencing reoccurring safety concerns. This has prompted NMDOT to initiate this study and look at the s curve area,” said project development engineer Summer Herrera.

The meeting was held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Members of the public can comment on the matter through December 17.