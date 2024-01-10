ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Around 60 years after it was built through a neighborhood, the New Mexico Department of Transportation now faces big questions over how they’ll straighten the S-curve through the south end of Albuquerque. Now, News 13 learning more about how the realignment could reshape the area and what people are saying about it.

It’s been a long time coming on I-25. A revamp of the freeway’s notorious S-curve between Avenida Cesar Chavez and MLK. “There’s a need to reduce crashes within the S-curve area, there’s a need to reduce driver workload around the S-curve,” said Francine Pacheco, public meeting facilitator.

They are hoping to get on top of the problem area before it gets worse. “This screen here shows congestion today during the afternoon peak travel hours compared to what it would look like in 2050 if no improvements were made,” said Pacheco.

Right now, NMDOT is broadly looking at three concepts to get rid of the curve altogether. “The freeway could be straightened by shifting part of the alignment to the west. That’s an option the alignment could be straightened by shifting part of the alignment to the east or it can be something in the middle,” said Consultant project manager, Mike Worrall.

The idea of a move to the west is already raising some concerns from people in the South Broadway neighborhood which was split in half when the freeway was built in the 60’s. “I pray that you don’t move an inch west because you’ll displace many people,” said a neighbor.

One image shows any potential shift of I-25 to the West would go directly into neighborhoods. “South Broadway is a poor area and we don’t get much attention. The rich areas in town they get at least a sound wall. Meanwhile, we’ve got trucks, semis hitting the engine brakes waking me and my wife up at two in the morning.” said the same neighbor.

Neighbors argued in a November public meeting that moving I-25 to the east would create less of a headache. “There’s a big empty lot east you know and lots of APS buildings that can be moved onto that lot so that would be my request there, said the neighbor.

That is something a lot of the audience cheered and agreed on. “You’re not the first person to say don’t impact the neighborhoods to the West and I appreciate that I lived in that same area for the first year I lived in Albuquerque so I’m kinda attached to it myself,” said Worrall.

They are vowing to move forward with an open mind. NMDOT says so far, engineers have not drawn up any specific paths for exactly where the project could go. They're planning on another public meeting for the S-curve in the spring.