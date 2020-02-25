NMDOT explains recent construction in creative way

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is giving people an up-close look at the recently completed work on the Rio Bravo bridge.

The project closed down the bridge for weeks and caused frustration to some commuters. The DOT is now explaining the project in a new video, that tells it in a children’s book-like story from the point of view of the bridge.

“Once upon a time there was a bridge that liked being part of the community,” the video starts.

The DOT said it got a lot of questions about the project while it was happening. Drivers saw the closed eastbound lanes but didn’t see any workers. That’s why it’s explaining the project in this creative way.

“Because sometimes everything gets too serious in life and it’s fun to take a step back and kind of see that, you know, there can be other ways to look at things such as road closures and bridge repairs,” said Kimberly Gallegos with NMDOT.

The video shows how crews worked underneath the bridge for weeks, rebuilding support for safety concerns. It also shows how the bridge was then lowered down on the improved support.

To watch the full video, click here.