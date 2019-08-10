NMDOT asks drivers to be cautious as school years begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School students and some Rio Rancho students will return to the classroom Monday, August 12. Rio Rancho elementary students first day of school is Wednesday, August 14.

As the school season approaches, the New Mexico Department of Transporation wants to remind drivers and pedestrians to slow down while driving through school zones.

Driver Safety Reminders:

Slow down! Speed limits in school zones tend to be 5-10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.

Respect the crossing guard. Always stop for crossing guards holding a stop sign.

Use extreme caution to avoid striking pedestrians, no matter who has the right of way.

Be aware children can be unpredictable. Watch for children darting out from between parked cars.

Yield to pedestrians walking on a crosswalk.

Do NOT stop on a marked crosswalk or impede a pedestrian’s pathway at a marked intersection.

Drivers must stop behind a school bus with flashing lights. Never pass a stopped school bus. The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children entering or exiting the bus.

Pedestrian Safety Reminders:

Look both ways before crossing.

Do not expect a driver to yield to you if you are crossing on an unmarked pathway.

Wear bright-colored or reflective clothing if walking at night.

Only walk on designated sidewalks, pathways or as far from the shoulder as possible.

Also starting Monday, APS attendance and truancy texts will resume. APS will send texts to parents notifying them if there are any unexcused absences for the day. Texts will also be sent to notify families when a student has missed two, five and 10 days of school. Click here to sign up to receive texts.

