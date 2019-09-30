NMDOH investigates mumps cases at Torrance County Detention Facility

PROVO, UT – APRIL 29: A nurse holds up a one dose bottle and a prepared syringe of measles, mumps and rubella virus vaccine made by Merck at the Utah County Health Department on April 29, 2019 in Provo, Utah. These were Michaella’s first ever vaccinations. She asked that only her first name be used. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Department of Health announced they are investigating seven cases of mumps at the Torrance County Detention Facility.

Symptoms of mumps include headache, muscle aches, fever, lack of appetite, and swollen and tender salivary glands. Mumps is very contagious and can be spread in the air through saliva droplets or mucus from an infected person.

Symptoms of the disease usually appear 16 to 18 days after infection. Some individuals who contract mumps may have very mild symptoms that can mimic a cold, or no symptoms at all and may not know they have the disease.

Typically, people with mumps recover within two weeks.

While mumps in children can be quite mild, the disease can cause serious problems long-term including meningitis, deafness, encephalitis, orchitis, and ovaritis. In rare cases, mumps can be deadly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children receive the MMR vaccine to prevent measles, mumps, and rubella.