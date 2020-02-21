NMDOG’s Posh in need of loving home after living life on a chain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – NMDOG is an Albuquerque nonprofit rescue that serves the chained, abused, and abandoned dogs across New Mexico. Established in 2010, the organization is made up of an all-volunteer staff who strive to serve and protect New Mexico’s forgotten dogs.

NMDOG Founder and Director, Angela Stell visits the set along with Pet of the Week Posh.

Posh (courtesy NMDOG)

Angela explains that Posh was recently rescued after 13 years of being on a chain in Las Vegas, New Mexico. After being surrendered to the Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico, Posh was transported to NMDOG and was seen by a medical team at Petroglyphs Animal Clinic.

She suffered from severe dehydration that was presented as acute kidney failure. Thankfully, Posh was provided with life-saving supportive care and has since made a full recovery.

She was also emaciated, suffers from an injury after being hit by a car and has osteoarthritis in her front elbow. Posh has undergone extensive dental surgery which required the removal of eight teeth due to severe periodontal disease and also receives daily pain medication and supplements.

She is now getting lots of love and attention from members of NMDOG while she waits to find her forever home. Due to her age and health, Posh will need to be the only dog in the home.

Posh (courtesy NMDOG)

Posh qualifies for the NMDOG Home Sanctuary program which means that NMDOG will financially provide for Posh’s lifelong care in a home. The Home Sanctuary program allows the organization to provide a home experience to the dogs in their care that have roadblocks to traditional placement.

To fill out an adoption application, visit NMDOG’s official website.

The program is made possible by supporters of NMDOG. To donate to NMDOG, click here.