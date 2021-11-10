NMDOG’s playful tripod Husky available for adoption

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NMDOG works in partnership with local law enforcement, animal control, and shelters in New Mexico by assisting them with their most severe cases of animal cruelty and abuse. Founder of NMDOG Angela Stell highlights the work the organization does throughout the state and also introduces one of their rescues.

An all-volunteer, foster-based nonprofit dog rescue, NMDOG takes abused dogs off of their chains and enters them into its program to provide medical care and emotional rehabilitation to get them ready for adoption. The organization depends solely on donations from the community and fosters to continue its work.

NMDOG is still in need of approved foster care providers as they enable dogs to learn life skills before being adopted while also saving the nonprofit funds in boarding costs. There is never a cost to foster for NMDOG as all supplies and expenses are covered. To learn more about adopting or fostering a dog in need, or to become a volunteer or make a donation, visit nmdog.org.

Stell shows off the lovable Roadie who was found by a good Samaritan tied to a guardrail along a deserted highway. Once freed, rescuers found that Roadie had a severe hip injury and after arriving in NMDOG’s care, he was taken for an orthopedic evaluation that unfortunately failed, leaving amputation as his only option.

Now a tripod, Roadie loves going on trips in the car and is housetrained, crate-trained, and walks well on his leash and harness. Hanger Clinic in Albuquerque is working with an east coast business to provide Roadie with his own custom-made prosthetic and is scheduled for an upcoming final fitting. Roadie is looking for his forever home and is available for adoption.

For more information about NMDOG and dogs available for adoption, visit nmdog.com.