NMDOG spotlights Husky-shepherd mix Lobo in need of a loving home

The mission of NMDOG is to better the lives of abused, chained, and neglected dogs of New Mexico with the goal of providing them with happy and loving homes.

Founder and director of NMDOG Angela Stell visits the set along with pet of the week, Lobo who is in search of his forever home. A three-year-old Husky and shepherd mix, Lobo goes well with other dogs and regularly participates in husky playgroups at NMDOG’s kennel.

Lobo gets very excited to meet new friends and it’s important for new dogs to understand this behavior and to not be put off by it at first. Lobo just wants to hang out, sniff, and play.

While he is strong, Lobo underwent extensive orthopedic surgery when he first came to NMDOG though it doesn’t prevent him from participating in activities. Lobo is just unable from doing some activities such as hiking, rough-housing, for as long.

Lobo would do best in a home without cats, birds, pocket pets, or small dogs.

Lobo does love to go for short runs and walks in the bosque and is an amazing dog with plenty of love to give. He has been waiting for the right people to find him.

If you’re interested in adopting Lobo or any featured NMDOG, fill out the adoption application which can be found on NMDOG’s website. You can also make inquiries via email at info@nmdog.org.

Each winter, NMDOG launches its free straw program that provides free resources to rural areas across the state. The organization partners with outlying shelters, animal control, and law enforcement departments to keep as many dogs as possible warm throughout the winter.

There is currently free straw available to Valencia County, Torrance County, Gallup, Grants, Las Vegas, San Miguel County, Taos County, Raton, and Española. Free straw is also available at Albuquerque shelters, Bernalillo County Shelter, and the Santa Fe shelter.