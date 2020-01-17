NMDOG showcases intelligent 2-year-old Blossom in need of home, foster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Animal cruelty is a serious offense and it, unfortunately, happens all too often. NMDOG is a nonprofit rescue organization that works to save the chained, abused, and abandoned dogs of New Mexico by providing them with a loving home and better life.

NMDOG Founder and Director, Angela Stell visits the set along with a 2-year-old Korean Jindo mix named Blossom. Blossom was recently rescued from her chain in Cimarron, New Mexico where she had lived an isolated life.

Blossom

She was rescued thanks to caring neighbors and town advocates who provided her with nutritious food, a doghouse, and human attention. After weeks turned to months, Blossom’s guardians eventually turned her over to NMDOG where she has since been vaccinated, heartworm tested, spayed, microchipped, and has been cleared for adoption.

Blossom is very smart and will be starting NMDOG training classes soon. She is in immediate need of a foster home or to be adopted by a loving home.

There is an overwhelming need for foster homes for dogs. If you are interested in fostering, submit an application to NMDOG today.

If you’d like to adopt Blossom, fill out an adoption form on NMDOG’s website.

Angela also highlights Leia, an NMDOG who is missing and was last seen on January 10 on Redwood Street near Southern and Rainbow. Leia is skittish and the public is warned not to chase her if she’s seen.

Residents are asked to call 505-299-0884 immediately if she’s sighted.