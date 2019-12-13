NMDOG serves and protects the forgotten dogs of New Mexico

The all-volunteer nonprofit NMDOG‘s mission is to serve the chained, abused and abandoned dogs of New Mexico and to help them find loving homes. NMDOG founder and director Angela Stell brought Pilgrim with her to the set to discuss how he came into their program in addition to the organization’s free straw program.

Pilgrim is 9-years-old and was recently taken into custody by Valencia County Animal Control from a residence in Meadowlake. Pilgrim was found emaciated and afraid after enduring years of suffering at the end of his chain.

He suffered untreated trauma to his eye which resulted in the loss of his vision. He also showed noticeable wounds and lacerations from both old and new dog attacks as well as scars all over his body.

(courtesy NMDOG)

NMDOG is currently treating Pilgrim’s ailments including his severe periodontal disease. It will be about another month before he will be healthy enough to be neutered and to receive dental care and extractions.

It is not yet determined if Pilgrim’s eye will need to be removed. Angela explains that while volunteers at NMDOG are working through Pilgrim’s medical concerns they are enjoying getting the opportunity to know him as he is blossoming into a playful, loving dog.

Valencia County Animal Control has filed animal cruelty charges for the pain and suffering Pilgrim has endured.

NMDOG Santa Paws event

On Saturday, December 14 it’s the 8th Annual NMDOG Santa Paws event at Pet Food Gone Wild in Rio Rancho. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. bring the entire family, including 4-legged friends, take photos with Santa, enjoy some treats from the bake sale, and takepart in a raffle.

All fundraising efforts will go directly to NMDOG to serve the forgotten dogs of New Mexico.

NMDOG’s Free Straw Program

NMDOG has a statewide free straw program that provides straw to many rural animal shelters, law enforcement, and animal control departments to distribute in their communities to help keep outdoor dogs from freezing in the winter. Visit NMDOG for additional information on its free straw program.