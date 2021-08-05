NMDOG in need of foster families

NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based, nonprofit dog rescue based out of Albuquerque. They serve the chained, abused and forgotten dogs across the state. Angela Stell, founder, and director of NMDOG talked about the adoptable dogs available, including Brick. The 10-year-old pit bull was rescued from a dog chaining case in Socorro County earlier this year. NMDOG removed 19 dogs from that location, 11 of whom were chained their entire lives. Brick received the immediate medical care he needed, has been neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested and is ready to be adopted.

Right now, NMDOG is in urgent need of volunteers willing to foster dogs. There is never a cost to foster for NMDOG, all supplies and expenses are covered. All you are asked to do is provide safety and love. Foster homes are an essential part of the work they do. If interested, visit http://www.nmdog.org.