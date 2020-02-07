NMDOG in need of foster families, loving home for 6-month-old Chance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Saving chained, abused, and abandoned dogs, NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based, nonprofit rescue that was established in 2010. NMDOG strives to serve and protect New Mexico’s forgotten dogs.

The organization’s founder and director, Angela Stell visits the set to discuss NMDOG’s urgent need for foster homes and also brings along a fun-loving, six to seven-month-old pit mix named Chance.

(courtesy NMDOG)

Chance is currently thriving in his NMDOG foster home with his foster siblings. He is learning manners and how to be a well-behaved inside dog.

Chance is up-to-date on his age-appropriate vaccinations, is neutered, microchipped, and has a clean bill of health. NMDOG believes Chance is going to be on the smaller side, about 45 to 50 pounds full grown.

He is crate trained, walks well on his leash and loves other dogs and kittens. His favorite activity is snuggling and likes to hide in cardboard boxes and chasing balls. Chance will need friendly and fun dog siblings in his future forever home as he loves to play.

Angela explains that Chance was rescued from his chain in a rural area of New Mexico during NMDOG’s winter outreach. His guardians surrendered him to the organization allowing him to lead a better life.

(courtesy NMDOG)

If you are interested in adopting Chance, visit NMDOG’s website to submit an adoption application.

NMDOG is always in need of foster care families. NMDOG provides training and 24/7 on-call support to all foster families. If you are interested in becoming a foster care provider, visit NMDOG’s website to fill out a foster application.

If you cannot foster or adopt, consider making a tax-deductible monetary donation to help NMDOG continue their work. You can also shop for the dogs that are currently in NMDOG’s care from their Amazon wish list.