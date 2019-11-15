NMDOG highlights Pet of the Week Crue and 2019 holiday auction

Saving chained and abused dogs and finding them loving forever homes is the mission of NMDOG. NMDOG founder and director Angela Stell introduces Pet of the Week Crue and discusses the organization’s holiday fundraiser.

Crue is a husky that’s just over one-year-old and has piercing blue eyes as well as a heart of gold. A silly and talkative dog, Crue likes to go on long walks and is friendly with other dogs and loving with people.

Crue is sensitive and needs dog friends that are easy going and won’t hurt his feelings. He would do best in a home with another nice dog as well as humans to adore him.

Angela explains that Crue would benefit from having an owner who is home often or that he can go to work with. Although once settled in a home she believes he would do fine with a dog buddy that helps him feel safe and secure as he does get nervous when left alone.

The NMDOG 2019 Holiday Auction kicked off and runs through Wednesday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Bid on nearly 200 items including a variety of pet accessories, an electric guitar, pottery, artwork, services, sports memorabilia, and jewelry.