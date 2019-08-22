Familiar faces helping NMAA promote sportsmanship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association is using some familiar faces to remind kids and parents to be good sports.

The NMAA requires student-athletes and parents to watch this video before their season starts. The big goal is to remind them to compete with class and be respectful.

Along with Brian Urlacher, the video features golfer Notah Begay, former Cleveland High School student and World Series Champ Blake Swihart, and former Eldorado Eagle and new Pittsburgh Steeler Zach Gentry.

The NMAA also reminds parents they can be banned from games if they don’t behave. Last school year, some games were played with no fans present because of ongoing issues at a couple of schools.