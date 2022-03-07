ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who turned her life around following a felony drug charge, still can’t catch a break, even decades later. Now, she’s making another plea — to the governor for a pardon.

Cynthia Jaramillo has been through horrors most can’t imagine. Just a few months after the drug charge, she was kidnapped by the “Toy Box Killer” David Parker Ray — and survived, escaping to get help. But years later, her record has made it hard to move forward.

“Cyndi was a teenager on the street, from age 12 on,” said Christine Barber, co-founder of Street Safe New Mexico. “When she was 20, she was still on the street.”

When she was in her early 20s, she wound up with a felony drug charge. However, that would turn out to be the least of her troubles at the time. “While she was awaiting trial for the felony drug charge, you were kidnapped, and tortured by David Parker Ray,” said Barber, discussing the past with Jaramillo. “That’s the only felony on her record.”

Escaping and surviving, Jaramillo went on to serve her time, get clean and give back to the community, working with the non-profit she helped co-found with Barber, Street Safe New Mexico. But 24 years later, that one felony charge is still holding her back, from getting a decent job and place to live to voting in local elections as a member of the community.

“They just look at the 25 years ago, I got in trouble, and that’s all that’s seen by people,” said Jaramillo. “What I’ve done since then does not matter to a lot of people.”

Since serving her sentence decades ago, she went on to not only have a family of her own, but also build an extended family — helping those without a place to go. However, without the ability to rent in a nice area, they often have to cram into motel rooms for a place to stay. Now, she’s hoping for another chance.

“I know I got a felony, I know I was with drugs that day, I shouldn’t have been,” said Jaramillo. “I was an addict and I know it was wrong, but I’m not a bad person. I continue to thrive and survive in life.”

Jaramillo has applied to have her record expunged by the state — already getting the support of the DA’s office — and requested a pardon by the governor. She hopes this will give her the chance to get a good job with the education she received and better support her family.

“It would change my life so I can do so much more if I had that pardon in life. I could get a lot further with jobs,” said Jaramillo. “I’ve done medical assistance school, dental assistance school, and I can’t get a job. I can’t get a job in that field because of my felony and if that’s gone, I can utilize what I went to school for.”

In the meantime, friends have organized a GoFundMe to help buy Jaramillo a home of her own, so she would no longer have to be turned away by landlords. We reached out to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office and while they haven’t seen Jaramillo’s request come through yet, their website has a detailed list of the process for executive clemency.

In a two-part special on News 13 at 10 Tuesday and Wednesday night, Jaramillo will share new details about her escape from David Parker Ray.